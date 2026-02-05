Manager of M’sian leather goods store allegedly accuses staff of S$21K theft, orders them to pay S$3.5K each

Leather Avenue manager allegedly accuses staff of stealing inventory

Several former staff members of a Leather Avenue outlet at Sunway Carnival Mall in Penang, Malaysia have alleged that they were accused by their manager of stealing inventory worth RM66,000 (about S$21,000).

According to Threads user @nvfrzza, six staff members working at the outlet were accused of theft and subsequently told not to return to work, allegedly without any formal termination notice.

The former staff also claimed that they have not been paid two months’ worth of salary.

Staff allegedly ordered to pay S$3,600 each

The original poster (OP) said the affected staff had asked the manager to provide CCTV footage and a list of missing items to substantiate the theft allegations, but claimed that no such evidence was provided.

They further alleged that the manager had contacted the staff members’ parents, informing them that their children had been found to have stolen from the company and demanding RM11,000 (about S$3,600) per person as compensation, failing which the company would take action.

Another Threads user, @firdausx00, claimed that the outlet’s person-in-charge (PIC) was threatened and pressured into sending messages to the staff members’ families, stating that payment must be made or the police would arrest those involved.

User @nvfrzza also shared that reports have since been filed with the police and the Malaysian Department of Manpower, and that they are currently awaiting further action.

Leather Avenue says staff did not report for duty

On Monday (2 Feb), Leather Avenue issued a statement on social media, stating that it is conducting an internal review following a stock audit which identified missing inventory valued at over RM60,000 (about S$19,000).

In its statement, the company said it remains committed to operating responsibly and ethically, and stressed that it has consistently fulfilled its employer obligations, including the timely payment of staff salaries and commissions.

However, Leather Avenue claimed that the staff members involved did not report for duty after the discrepancies were identified, and had not submitted formal resignation notices in accordance with company policy.

The company added that management had made multiple attempts to contact the individuals, but these attempts were unsuccessful.

It also acknowledged ongoing discussions about the incident online, but said that some of the allegations circulating on social media are “inaccurate, misleading, and based on incomplete information”.

As such, it urged the public to refrain from sharing unverified claims while the review is ongoing, and added that it reserves the right to take legal action against any false or defamatory statements that may harm its reputation.

