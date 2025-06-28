S’poreans discuss taking leave to stay home, most say it’s okay to not always travel

Redditor questions why taking leave should ‘always involve a plane ticket’

Travelling is fun and something many Singaporeans seem to be obsessed with. Yet sometimes, staying at home to rest and recuperate is exactly what many of us need.

In a recent thread in the r/askSingapore subreddit, a netizen asked why Singaporeans seem so obsessed with travelling.

According to the Original Poster (OP), their colleagues were in disbelief when they shared that they intended on taking a week’s leave to “nua, workout, and game”.

“They couldn’t understand why I’d ‘waste’ my annual leave by not flying somewhere to ‘explore, dream and discover,'” they said.

In their view, time off should also be accompanied by a plane ticket, the OP continued, adding that they were getting judged for being “lazy”.

Planning trips saps ‘mental energy’

The OP also shared that the process of planning a trip requires significant mental energy.

“I’m already burnt out from work, and this just feels like more stress on top of stress,” they said.

In contrast, the OP said they “like (their) home”.

Making good use of their leave, in their opinion, means recharging in a way that feels restful to them. They claim they would rather use their money to invest or get a good kopitiam meal.

“Am I crazy for thinking like this?” they asked, adding that they do not “crave” to travel to nearby destinations like Johor Bahru or Bangkok.

Most say it’s okay to stay home & not always travel when on leave

Most resonated with the OP’s sentiments on wanting to stay at home while on leave, but also shared reasons why many Singaporeans still enjoy travelling whenever they get the chance.

“I totally get it,” one said. Having had the privilege of travelling since young, the user noted that travelling as an adult is different.

They realised that a lot of time, effort and money go into researching, planning, and budgeting for a trip.

Another agreed, saying they’re in the same boat as the OP.

“It’s just exhausting and stressful planning a trip and having to accommodate the needs of those who are going with you.”

This Redditor wrote that they prefer staying home too, as they identify as a “homebody”.

However, they explained that some people just want to get away from Singapore, as the stress from work often lingers even when they are on leave, but at home.

Another provided an alternative perspective, saying they incorporated this laziness into an overseas trip multiple times. They booked solo trips with no itinerary and woke up when they felt like it.

“It was a very unique experience,” they wrote.

