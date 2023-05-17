‘The Glory’ Actor Lee Do-Hyun Spotted At Sentosa Hotel, Vacations After Tampines Event

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Lee Do-Hyun Vacations At Sentosa Resort After Korea Travel Fair

Actor Lee Do-Hyun caused quite the frenzy last weekend when he appeared at Our Tampines Hub (OTH) for the Korea Travel Fair.

After the hectic weekend, he appeared to have converted his work trip into a vacation, as he was spotted at a hotel right here in Sentosa.

A tourist was fortunate enough to be there at the same time as the actor, and captured the encounter on video.

Once the video went up, keen-eyed fans even noticed a tattoo on the heartthrob that had not really been seen before.

Lee Do-Hyun spotted at Sofitel Singapore Sentosa Resort & Spa

In a video shared by TikTok user @malditanglukresya, it appears that the actor spent the day at Sentosa two days ago (15 May).

According to the tagged location, he was at the Sofitel Singapore Sentosa Resort & Spa.

Lee Do-Hyun was apparently on vacation with his family, as OP pointed out in the comments that his parents and brother were also there.

At the start of the video, he was seen helping another put on their life vest.

Despite going lowkey in sunglasses, OP clearly had no trouble recognising her idol.

At one point, she even recorded herself with the front camera to show that she was just a few steps away from Do-Hyun and his family.

Lee Do-Hyun relaxes at Sentosa hotel with family

Following that, OP also showed the actor chilling by the poolside with his entourage.

He was sitting on a lounge chair, chatting with a few other men who were on the floor.

One of them appeared to look OP’s way, implying that they were aware someone was filming them.

When one viewer asked OP why she did not take a photo with him, she replied that she was “giving him 70% of privacy with his family”.

She added that they spent some time playing ping pong.

Another viewer also mentioned that OP should have posted the video a few days after he had left to give him some privacy.

In response, a fan said that Do-Hyun has already returned to South Korea at the video’s time of posting.

Additionally, eagle-eyed fans noticed a cross tattoo on Lee Do-Hyun’s left arm, prompting a barrage of comments.

Many of them were surprised that he even has a tattoo at all, as he was previously only known to sport tattoos for movie roles.

One fan was visibly in awe of both Do-Hyun’s tattoo and the fact that he wore a sleeveless shirt.

Hope Do-Hyun had a good break before resuming work

Compared to his usual clean-cut aesthetic, Lee Do-Hyun’s dressed-down vibe was definitely a treat for fans.

It’s nice to see that the actor had some free time to unwind with family and friends in Singapore.

Actors usually have rigorous schedules, so this was likely a much-needed break for Do-Hyun before going back to Seoul for work.

Despite the short stay, we hope he still managed to enjoy his time here.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from TikTok.