Thousands Flock Our Tampines Hub To Catch Glimpse Of ‘The Glory’ Actor Lee Do-Hyun

Lee Do-Hyun Draws Massive Crowds To Our Tampines Hub On 13 May

Fans of Lee Do-Hyun in Singapore probably nearly lost their minds when news broke that he would be appearing at the Korea Travel Fair at Our Tampines Hub (OTH).

Today (13 May), they got a chance to scream their lungs out as they turned up in throngs to see the actor in the flesh.

Attendees apparently numbered in the thousands, proving just how avid his fans are.

Crowds descend on Our Tampines Hub for Lee Do-Hyun

The recent hot weather may have many of us seeking refuge in our air-conditioned rooms but not for some loyal fans.

Even as the Sun continued to shine down on Saturday (13 May), people began turning up at OTH in droves for a single purpose — to see Korean actor Lee Do-Hyun.

According to OTH’s Facebook page, visitors numbered in the thousands.

A Twitter user who was at the venue shared a sneak peek of the surroundings, which resembled a sold-out concert venue.

We’re sure the Festive Plaza had never been so festive.

Korean actor looks dashing & charms fans despite heat

While most of us would probably melt in this heat, nothing could affect the seemingly chill and laidback actor.

Do-Hyun appeared dashing in his beige suit, showing no signs of discomfort.

He flashed a smile every now and then, looking genuinely happy to see the turnout at the event.

The actor even stopped for pictures with screaming fans who held up placards with messages in Korean for him.

Fans come in droves to catch a glimpse of Lee Do-Hyun

Despite the heat, fans from all over Singapore showed up for Lee Do-Hyun’s appearance at Our Tampines Hub.

Judging from the incredible turnout, the Korean actor is well-loved in Singapore.

We’re sure that he made many people’s day with his generous smiles and good-natured waves.

Kudos to the organisers for a successful event and to Lee Do-Hyun for taking time off his schedule to indulge the fans.

