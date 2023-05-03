Lee Do-Hyun From Netflix’s ‘The Glory’ To Visit Our Tampines Hub For Korea Travel Fair

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Lee Do-Hyun To Visit Singapore On 13 May For Travel Fair

Singapore seems to be a favoured destination for South Korean idols.

Just last month, newlyweds Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In were spotted at Orchard Road.

Meanwhile, ‘Taxi Driver”s hero Lee Je-Hoon visited Singapore in March to promote his new drama.

This month, it is ‘The Glory’ star Lee Do-hyun’s turn to grace our sunny shores.

The actor announced that he will be in Singapore on 13 May through a video on the Korea Tourism Organization (Singapore)’s Facebook page.

First time in Singapore for Lee Do-hyun

On Wednesday (3 May), Korea Tourism Organization (Singapore) posted a video on Facebook announcing the actor’s upcoming visit.

Before diving into the exciting news, the charming actor greeted viewers in the four main languages of Singapore.

He then shared a little more about why he’ll be in town.

As it turns out, Lee Do-hyun will be a guest at the Korea Travel Fair happening at Our Tampines Hub (OTH) later this month.

Though the event runs from 12 to 14 May, the actor will be making a special appearance on one day only.

“Since this is my first time in Singapore, I am so excited at the thought of meeting everyone soon and can’t wait to see everyone,” he said.

Won Best New Actor at 57th Baeksang Arts Awards

In the Netflix series ‘The Glory’, Lee Do-hyun plays the leading male role of a plastic surgeon love interest.

The Straits Times (ST) reported that the actor made his acting debut in 2017 in ‘Prison Playbook’.

He subsequently secured several supporting roles in well-known dramas like ‘Hotel del Luna’ (2019).

In 2021, Lee Do-hyun gained critical acclaim after winning Best New Actor at the 57th Baeksang Arts Awards for his role in ’18 Again’ (2020).

Apart from ‘The Glory’, he is also in another Korean drama showing on Netflix titled ‘The Good Bad Mother’ (2023).

Lee Do-hyun to visit Our Tampines Hub in May

For those who follow Korean dramas, this may be your chance to see your idol in the flesh. You may want to follow the Korea Tourism Organization (Singapore)’s Facebook page for updates on his appearance, so you can be there early to beat the crowds.

However, remember not to get too excited — actors, no matter how famous, are humans who need their privacy and personal space too.

Will you be heading down to OTH on 13 May to catch a glimpse of this oppa? Tag your friends who may want to tag along.

