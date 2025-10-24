Stefanie Sun’s mentor Lee Shih Shiong suffers brain haemorrhage in Beijing, undergoes surgery

Stefanie Sun & JJ Lin send well-wishes to S’porean music producer Lee Shih Shiong

Singaporean music producer Peter Lee Shih Shiong, known for mentoring Stefanie Sun and producing numerous Mandopop hits, has undergone surgery for a brain haemorrhage.

His twin brother and long-time collaborator, Wei Shiong, broke the news over Weibo on Thursday (23 Oct), revealing that the incident occurred a month ago.

Lee Shih Shiong recovering well after successful surgery

Wei Shiong said his brother, 59, had suffered a “sudden” brain haemorrhage while in Beijing.

He was thankfully discovered in time by a colleague, who rushed him to the hospital.

He underwent surgery, which went “very smoothly”.

“Shih Song is doing well under his family’s care and responding positively to rehabilitation. His condition has greatly improved,” his brother added.

Brothers to perform together at concert in Nov

Wei Shiong thanked the medical team in Beijing for their professional and efficient treatment.

He said that he hoped to reunite with his brother on stage during their upcoming Beijing concert in late November, adding:

We will wait for you to come back and work hard together!

Stefanie Sun & JJ Lin send well-wishes

On the post, several artists expressed their concern and support, including Singaporean singers Stefanie Sun and JJ Lin.

Sun commented, “Teacher, you’ve worked hard. Please rest well and recover soon.”

Lin also sent words of encouragement, saying, “Teacher Shih Song, get well soon and get plenty of rest! You’ve worked so hard.”

The Lee brothers’ manager told Lianhe Zaobao that Shih Song’s condition is stable and that he is continuing rehabilitation in Beijing.

They thanked the public for their concern and assured fans that he is on the road to recovery.

Lee Shih Shiong composed Stefanie Sun’s breakthrough hit

A household name in Singapore’s Mandopop scene, Lee Shih Shiong has written and produced songs for major regional stars including Jacky Cheung, Ekin Cheng, Gigi Leung, and Jolin Tsai.

In 2000, he composed Stefanie Sun’s breakout song “Cloudy Day” (天黑黑), which shot her to fame across Asia.

The Lee brothers, who celebrated 40 years in music last year, remain active in mentoring new artists and operating their music academy in Singapore.

In a 2024 interview with The Straits Times, Shih Shiong said, “We know our purpose in life is to do music.”

We have always believed in it, and that people will appreciate it – music made in Singapore.

Also read: Jet Li hospitalised to remove benign tumour, assures fans not to worry

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Lee Wei Shiong on Weibo and @lee_weisong on Instagram.