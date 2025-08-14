Mediacorp celebrity host Lee Teng announces fatherhood after keeping it secret for nearly a year

Celebrity host Lee Teng reveals that he is now a father after a year of secrecy, son is already 1 month old

Popular local host and radio DJ Lee Teng has dropped a bombshell on Instagram — he’s been a dad for a whole month, and no one knew.

On 13 Aug, the 43-year-old TV personality finally let the cat out of the bag, sharing heartwarming photos of his newborn son and wife, Gina, alongside a candid confession:

“Please forgive me for keeping it a secret for so long before sharing this joy with everyone.”

Lee Teng announces fatherhood one month into child’s birth

“I never imagined my journey to have a child would be so arduous,” Lee Teng wrote on Instagram. “Five years ago, a little life quietly passed through our lives; five years later, a little life has entered our home.”

In 2020, the couple endured the devastating loss of a baby boy at six months of pregnancy. The tragedy left deep scars, but it also fuelled their determination.

“To my beloved wife Gina, I want to say — during these two periods, I have seen the resilience and courage of a mother,” he shared.

“You went through countless setbacks and were on the verge of giving up several times, but now you can pat yourself on the shoulder and thank the version of yourself who didn’t give up.”

Bed rest, sacrifices & a long-awaited miracle

This time, Gina’s pregnancy was classified as high-risk. She spent almost the entire term in bed rest at home, while Lee Teng turned down multiple hosting gigs over the past year to be by her side.

Gina herself described the journey as “tough and emotionally draining”, filled with years of challenges and self-doubt.

But the payoff was a healthy baby boy, affectionately nicknamed Elli.

The proud parents even set up a dedicated Instagram account for him, @ellisonlee_.

Lee Teng admitted that the moment he first saw his son, “it was all worth it”, and he warmly invited fans to call him “Elli’s dad”.

Local celebrities share couple’s joy

Following the announcement, local stars flooded Lee Teng’s comments section with congratulatory messages, cheering the couple on as they begin life as a family of three.

Singaporean actress Rebecca Lim sent him a warm congratulations, adding that she’s “so so so so happy” for the couple.

Meanwhile, another local actress, Sora Ma, and Mediacorp Radio DJ Hazelle Teo also sent him and his wife, Gina, well wishes.

Featured image by Lee Teng on Instagram.