‘Life-sized doll’ spotted hanging from tree in Thailand, turns out it was 20-year-old woman’s corpse

‘Life-sized doll’ spotted hanging from tree, turns out it was a woman’s corpse

Early Monday (23 March) morning, a street sweeper spotted what she thought was a life-sized doll hanging from a tree in Udon Thani, Thailand.

“At first I thought it was a doll, so I continued sweeping the street,” Mrs Damrongsin told Amarin TV.

Upon taking a closer look, she was shocked to discover that it was a woman’s corpse hanging from the tree, prompting her to call the authorities.

Police arrived at the scene with a doctor and rescuers and found the body of a woman identified as 20-year-old Ms Thanaporn, who was blind in her left eye.

The corpse was tied to a mango tree with a nylon rope, and her tongue was sticking out of her mouth.

According to Thai news outlet Naewna, her right hand looked like it had tried to pull the rope strangling her neck.

Her estimated time of death was about 9pm the previous night.

Woman apparently suffered from depression

The police inspected the rental room and found Ms Thanaporn’s ID card, disabled person’s card, and anti-anxiety medication, leading them to believe that she suffered from depression.

Officers also found other documents, including the missing ID card report of 27-year-old Mr Tassaphol, a security guard believed to be the deceased’s boyfriend.

As the CCTV camera in front of the dormitory was broken, authorities are still investigating whether Ms Thanaporn’s death was due to suicide or murder.

Residents believe woman quarrelled with boyfriend

Residents in the dormitory told Amarin TV that Ms Thanaporn and her boyfriend never quarrelled.

However, at about 8pm the previous evening, her boyfriend rode his motorcycle and called Ms Thanaporn to return.

They usually heard him call out her name before entering the room, but they did not see him again on the evening of the incident, leading them to believe the pair had an argument.

Police tracking down deceased’s boyfriend

Following the investigation, rescuers took Ms Thanaporn’s body to Udon Thani Hospital as they waited for her relatives to reach out.

An autopsy revealed that the body had no signs of assault, Amarin TV reported.

The police are tracking down the deceased’s boyfriend so they can question him about the exact cause of the victim’s death.

Featured image adapted from Naewna.