75-year-old pilot in critical condition after light aircraft crashes into high-voltage power lines in Thailand

Light aircraft severely damaged after crashing into power lines

A light aircraft went down after crashing into power lines and a large tree in Saraburi Province, Thailand.

The incident occurred near a roadside shop last Sunday (15 March) evening, leaving the 75-year-old pilot in critical condition.

At the scene, officers found a severely damaged yellow light aircraft and debris scattered on the ground.

Pilot in critical condition after aircraft crash

Earlier reports stated that the pilot sustained minor injuries but was conscious and able to communicate before being taken to a nearby hospital.

Municipal officials from the Tharn Kasem Subdistrict also said the pilot was found lying stretched out under the aircraft, Siamrath reported.

The pilot told the officers his back was in pain and that both his legs were bleeding.

However, his relatives found out that he was suffering from a fractured spine and bladder infection after he was transferred to a different hospital.

Aircraft rams into power lines and tree

Authorities discovered a damaged spirit shrine and a motorcycle toppled at the base of a large tamarind tree near the crash site.

It is believed the aircraft had grazed the tree, tearing its branches and part of its trunk.

They also found that high-voltage power lines spanning 2.5km and low-voltage power lines spanning 1.5km had been struck, causing a power outage in the area.

The shop owner, Achara Suksawat, told reporters she heard a “very loud engine noise” before seeing the aircraft strike the tamarind tree near her house.

Meanwhile, villagers working in nearby fields reported seeing the aircraft flying unusually low, appearing to have mechanical problems.

They claimed to have heard the engine rev loudly before it struck the power lines and ultimately crashed into the tamarind tree.

Boy injured after being struck by debris

“I ran out and saw an injured man lying there, still holding his phone,” Ms Achara recalled to Khaosod.

The crash had also caused a small fire, which she and her brother successfully extinguished with water.

The shop owner added that her 9-year-old grandson had been eating near the spirit house and walked away just before the crash occurred.

He was reportedly hit by a piece of debris and sustained a minor head injury.

Pilot wanted to land in airfield 1 km away

Investigators believe the aircraft may have been returning from a training flight and attempting to land at a small private airfield about 1km from the crash site, Police Lieutenant Colonel Saman said.

They suspect the pilot was trying to contact ground control to request a landing when the aircraft malfunctioned, leading to the crash.

Authorities are further investigating the incident.

Meanwhile, the governor of Saraburi Province, Bancha Chaowarin, has ordered the district chief of Phra Phutthabat to assist those whose homes were affected by the crash.

Also read: Influencer from China dies during livestream after his ultralight aircraft crashed

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Featured image adapted from Siamrath.