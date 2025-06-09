Redditor questions rise of ‘like’ as a filler in S’porean conversations, calls it a ‘pretty bad habit’

Redditor says excessive use of the word ‘like’ as filler in sentences is a bad habit

A Redditor sparked a lively discussion on the r/askSingapore subreddit when they shared a post on Wednesday (4 June) asking:

When did Singaporeans start spamming the word ‘like’ as filler?

They shared a recent encounter with a group of younger university students, where one thing stood out: the frequent use of the word “like” in everyday conversation.

“To me, it’s a pretty bad habit because you don’t sound like you have conviction in whatever you say,” the original poster (OP) said, observing that this was especially common among younger people.

According to the OP, the word pops up every couple of sentences.

They expressed their frustration, hoping that Singaporeans would eventually drop what they described as a “really annoying habit”.

Has pointed out overuse of ‘like’ to others

While acknowledging that the practice likely has its roots in California, the OP questioned how it became so entrenched in Singaporean speech patterns.

Reflecting on their own upbringing in the mid-2000s, they said they didn’t remember the filler being this common back then.

In response to queries from MS News, the OP, a 27-year-old university student, shared that they frequently hear the word “like” being used in everyday conversations, especially on public transport.

They’ve even given feedback to people who tend to overuse the word, noting that many became more aware of the habit and made a conscious effort to cut back.

“It’s not something inherently wrong or that needs to be corrected, but I think it makes someone sound less confident,” they added.

Netizens say the use of ‘like’ as filler has been around for a while

In response, several netizens pointed out that the use of “like” as a filler in speech has been around for quite some time.

“This has been a thing for over a decade at this point,” one noted, adding that before “like”, the go-to filler word was actually, well, “actually”.

Another shared that they themselves had been using “like” for the past 10 years, describing it as a natural substitute for fillers like “uhm”.

Some agree that ‘like’ is an overused conversational filler

Echoing the OP, several netizens agreed that Singaporeans are excessively using the word “like” in conversation.

One Redditor shared an anecdote about overhearing a conversation between two teenagers on the MRT: “I counted a staggering 23 times the word ‘like’ [was] spoken. Proper endemic…”

They attributed this speech pattern to cultural influence, particularly from American TV shows, where such phrasing is common.

Another user observed that many of their friends were also guilty of overusing “like”.

They believed this stems from a lack of attention to proper sentence structure and word choice when speaking.

When a Redditor asked whether it might be better to use fillers like “like” or “ahhh”, rather than sit through awkward silences, another user replied: “Silence is only as awkward as you make it.”

They suggested that instead of resorting to fillers, speakers could slow down and insert natural pauses, which often sound more intentional and composed in conversation.

Others say it’s only a problem in professional settings

Not everyone viewed the use of “like” negatively, however.

Some felt it doesn’t hinder communication in most contexts.

“It’s not just a filler, it’s an expression of uncertainty or ambiguity,” one said.

They felt it only becomes a bad habit in professional or corporate environments, where projecting confidence and clarity is important.

In casual conversation, however, it simply reflects how someone truly feels.

Another user agreed, noting that while it may be inappropriate in formal situations, it’s perfectly acceptable in everyday, casual speech.

One commenter described “like” as a common conversational filler, adding that many people use it to avoid silence during interactions — something that can feel uncomfortable.

They also pointed out that it’s not easy for everyone to organise their thoughts, find the right words, and filter what they say while speaking, so using fillers helps smooth things over in a conversation.

