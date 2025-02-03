Man takes lingerie outside Choa Chu Kang flat but returns it after noticing CCTV, police investigating

Man seen taking lingerie outside Choa Chu Kang flat & stuffing it into his pants

The police have been alerted after a man was seen taking lingerie from outside a flat in Choa Chu Kang.

According to videos posted on Facebook last Saturday (1 Feb), he returned it when he realised he had been caught on CCTV.

Man spends some time picking out lingerie outside Choa Chu Kang flat

In the post, netizen Elyvi Lim said she had noticed that her lingerie was being taken and returned by a “pervert”.

Thus, she decided to install CCTV to catch him in the act.

The footage she shared, taken at 9.34am on 31 Jan, showed a bespectacled man in grey T-shirt and black pants walking past her flat and stopping at her laundry left in the corridor.

He then rifled through it for some time, as if picking out an item he fancied.

After settling on one piece, he tucked it into his pants and walked away.

Man appears to notice CCTV

However, as the man walked past the flat again he appeared to notice something.

This caused him to do a double take, stopping him in his tracks just as he was about to reach the staircase landing.

Spooked, he walked back to the rack with his head lowered.

He then retrieved the item from his pants and returned it to where it had been taken from.

As he walked back past the flat again, he turned back once more to look, as if trying to ascertain whether he had indeed been caught on camera.

He continued staring at the camera even after he had walked back to the staircase landing.

Man has been taking lingerie in Choa Chu Kang for some time, says netizen

Ms Lim said the man had been taking her lingerie for some time before she realised what was going on.

He was seen in the general location of Choa Chu Kang and Yew Tee estates, around “block 600 plus”, she added.

She appealed to netizens to share her post and contact her if they could identify him.

27-year-old man assisting with investigations

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) confirmed that a report had been lodged over the incident.

A 27-year-old man is assisting with investigations into a case of dishonest misappropriation of property, SPF added.

Police investigations are ongoing.

