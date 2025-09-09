LinkedIn user goes viral after ‘meeting’ Blackpink’s Lisa via Google’s new AI, warns others about convincing fakes

LinkedIn user goes viral after ‘meeting’ Blackpink’s Lisa via AI

A LinkedIn post about a supposed encounter with Lisa from Blackpink recently took the internet by storm.

But the catch? It never actually happened.

Kevin Xu, CEO of Alpha AI (formerly AfterHour), shared a post on LinkedIn claiming he had met the K-pop star during her visit.

He even included a selfie that appeared to show the two of them posing together.

‘Except… none of it happened’

In the post, Mr Xu wrote that an investor had introduced them because Lisa was “obsessed with Labubus”, and that they bonded over their favourite drink, HeyTea’s Cloud Coconut Blue.

However, midway through the post, he revealed the truth:

Except… none of it happened.

The photo, in fact, had been generated in seconds using Google DeepMind’s new Nano Banana model, an AI tool capable of producing hyper-realistic images.

“Creating fakes now costs nothing. Every new model makes them sharper. Detection is years behind,” Mr Xu warned, highlighting how easily scammers could exploit the technology.

Netizens intrigued & concerned

The post resonated with many online users and quickly went viral.

One netizen admitted they were “still jealous” even after learning the post and photo were fake.

A concerned commenter called it “definitely a problem” and asked Mr Xu for advice on spotting AI-generated fakes, to which he replied: “Basically question everything you see unless you know the integrity of the source.”

Another LinkedIn user asked for the specific prompt used to create the image, eager to try it themselves.

However, the AI reportedly responded that it cannot generate images of real people, suggesting that new safeguards have been implemented.

Finally, this netizen summed it up best: “This is amazing and scary!”

LinkedIn user is a huge Lisa fan

When asked about the inspiration behind the post, Mr Xu told MS News that he is a “huge fan” of Lisa and wanted to use the post to demonstrate AI’s growing power and potential dangers.

“I wanted to show people the power of AI and try to warn people to be on guard,” he explained.

Mr Xu admitted that he had some inkling the post might blow up, but he was still surprised by the flood of reactions.

“It was fun getting reactions from family and friends,” he said.

This was also his first time experimenting with DeepMind’s Nano Banana model or any image-editing AI.

Though Lisa herself has not responded to the viral post yet, Mr Xu said he would love to hear her reaction.

In the meantime, he hopes the post will remind users not to take “every screenshot or selfie at face value”, especially as AI tools continue to evolve at lightning speed.

Also read: Blackpink’s Lisa pays Bangkok shop owners S$740 each to close early for music video shoot

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @Kevin X. on LinkedIn & @chatgptricks on Instagram.