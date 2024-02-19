‘Get out!’: woman shouts at lion dance troupe in Plaza Singapura & tells them to perform at home

Woman shouts at lion dance troupe performing in Plaza Singapura

With Chinese New Year (CNY) celebrations still in full swing, a lion dance troupe was seen performing at Plaza Singapura recently.

Their performance was disrupted, however, by a woman who heckled the troupe and ordered them to leave the mall.

A separate video also showed her yelling at a shopper who was seemingly attempting to reason with her.

Woman shouts at lion dance performers to ‘get out’

On Saturday (17 Feb), Instagram page @singaporeincidents uploaded a video of the woman confronting the lion dance troupe at Plaza Singapura.

Clad in a blue jacket, the woman initially appeared to be watching the troupe performing outside a shop in the mall.

Her demeanour soon shifted as she commenced hurling derogatory comments at the performers. She also shooed them away while gesturing wildly with her hand.

Despite the woman’s advances, the troupe members maintained their composure and slowly moved away. Nevertheless, the woman persisted in berating them, telling them that they could “do this [perform] at their own houses”.

While most of what she said to them was inaudible, the woman can be heard shouting at the performers towards the end of the clip, demanding them to “get out”.

Woman also yells at passer-by

Even after the troupe left, the woman’s rage did not end.

Another video captured her yelling at a man wearing a light blue office suit, who seemed to be trying to calm her down.

His efforts appeared to be in vain as the woman gestured for him to leave, telling him to “go away”.

Responding to MS News‘ queries, a spokesperson for Plaza Singapura confirmed it’s aware of the incident that happened at around 2.45pm on 14 Feb.

The mall’s security team was onsite to monitor the situation and render assistance when required.

Netizens feel woman’s actions were uncalled for

The videos of the incident went viral quickly, with many netizens feeling that the woman should not have acted the way she did.

One Instagram user mentioned that the troupe members should have been officially permitted to perform. Moreover, since it was the festive season, they felt that the woman should not have yelled at the performers.

On the other hand, some netizens implored others not to make hasty judgments, especially since they did not know the full story.

Featured image adapted from @singaporeincidents on Instagram.