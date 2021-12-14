Lions That Escaped At Changi Airport Have Recovered From Anaesthesia

Last Sunday (12 Dec), 2 lions being transported overseas escaped their cages while in transit at Changi Airport.

They were later recaptured using a tranquilliser gun and have since recovered from anaesthesia.

According to a Mandai Wildlife Group spokesperson, the lions were on a transhipment through Singapore’s Changi Airport to an overseas facility.

The lions are currently being cared for at Mandai’s quarantine facility for safety and animal welfare reasons.

Lions at Changi Airport were in transit to an overseas facility

After the 2 lions were sedated, both Mandai Wildlife Group and Singapore Airlines (SIA) made a joint decision to transport all the lions to Mandai’s quarantine facility.

The shipment comprised 7 lions in total.

This was to facilitate SIA’s investigations while the lions were cared for.

However, the lions' origins and destinations remain unknown.

However, the lions’ origins and destinations remain unknown.

According to The Straits Times, SIA declined to provide further details due to “commercial sensitivity and confidentiality reasons”.

Lions at Changi Airport being cared for at Mandai quarantine facility

In an update from Mandai Wildlife Group, a spokesperson said all lions have recovered well from anaesthesia. The veterinary and quarantine teams are closely monitoring the animals to ensure they are comfortable.

The group is currently assisting SIA in the incident and looking after the lions’ welfare to provide necessary veterinary and animal care.

Additionally, they are providing professional advice to SIA on appropriate measures to ensure the conditions are adequate for lions to have a safe passage and continue their journey.

Glad the lions are doing well

While this incident was shocking, especially for the staff present, the lions must’ve gotten a fright as well.

Thankfully, the team at Mandai Wildlife Group has been taking good care of them to make sure they are comfortable.

We hope the lions will be well enough to continue safely on their journey to the overseas facility soon.

