‘Nobody knew what to do’: Lions maul zookeeper to death at zoo in Bangkok

Bangkok zookeeper mauled to death by lions at popular spot for tourists & families

A zookeeper in Bangkok was mauled to death by a pack of lions on Wednesday (10 Sept), in what was reportedly the first time this had happened at the attraction.

The 58-year-old man’s final minutes were played out in full view of horrified tourists at Safari World, reported Khaosod English.

Lions jumped on zookeeper from behind in Bangkok zoo

The attack unfolded around 11am, when Jian, an animal caretaker for lions and tigers, stepped out of his vehicle.

The staff member, who had 30 years of experience at the zoo, had left his vehicle to pick up an item he dropped, the police said.

However, when he bent down, a lion crept up from about 10m behind him and jumped on top of him.

He was then dragged to the ground, where the lion began mauling him.

Within moments, three to four more lions joined in.

Attack lasted about 15 mins

Witnesses described a chaotic scene that went on for about 15 minutes.

Colonel Thawatchai Kanchanarin, a former surgeon who witnessed the incident, said Jian had stood motionless for about 2 to 3 minutes after leaving his vehicle.

Dr Thawatchai was surprised when the lions started attacking Jian, who did not make any noise or attempt to call for help.

People initially thought the lions were being playful and trying to embrace him, so they did not approach, he noted, adding:

At first, most thought the lion was familiar with the staff member, maybe even friendly, so nobody dared to go near.

Although there were a lot of people around, “nobody knew what to do”, he said. “They honked their car horns and shouted for help.”

Victim suffered broken neck & torn windpipe

Zoo staff eventually intervened and Jian was taken to a nearby hospital but was later pronounced dead from his injuries.

An autopsy conducted by the Institute of Forensic Medicine of the Royal Thai Police found that he had suffered several severe wounds and multiple broken bones, reported The Nation.

These included a broken neck, which left him unable to move, and a torn windpipe that prevented him from calling for help.

He also sustained a serious cut on his thigh that severed his major veins and arteries and caused massive blood loss.

However, all his organs were intact and were not eaten by the lions.

Zoo’s safety procedures under scrutiny

The fatal incident is the first of its kind at Safari World, which is a major attraction in Bangkok popular with families and Singaporean tourists alike, and known for its open enclosures and drive-through safari experience.

The tragedy has left staff and visitors shaken and caused its safety procedures to come under scrutiny, raising serious concerns about the safety of keeping dangerous predators in close proximity to humans, The Thaiger reported.

Preliminary findings suggested that Jian had gone to feed the animals without following standard safety protocols.

In a statement, Safari World’s management said the incident was “a tragic reminder of the risks involved in handling wild animals”.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the family of the deceased and are committed to reviewing our safety protocols to prevent future incidents,” it added, promising to fully cooperate with investigators to determine what went wrong.

Deceased loved his job, was retiring soon, says wife

Jian’s wife told Khaosod English that she was “shocked” and could not accept his death.

He had worked at Safari World since young, loved his job and loved animals. She described him as “very calm and careful”, with no family problems and no signs of depression.

As he was retiring soon, the couple had even planned to buy land and become farmers after his retirement, she added.

