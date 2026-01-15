Litter spreads across field in Paya Lebar allegedly after weekend, netizens speculate on who’s at fault

Piles of litter seen across field near Paya Lebar Quarter, NEA steps up enforcement presence

Large piles of rubbish were spotted scattered across a field in Paya Lebar, leaving cleaners to clear the mess and sparking debate online over who might be responsible.

On 12 Jan, a post shared in the Facebook group Complaint Singapore showed rubbish littered across a grassy field allegedly located behind Paya Lebar Quarter (PLQ).

In the video, two cleaners can be seen walking across the field, collecting discarded food containers, plastic bags, and other waste scattered over a wide area.

The scene suggested the area had been heavily used, with little regard for cleanliness afterwards.

Netizen alleges that foreign workers are to blame

According to the post caption, foreign workers were allegedly to blame for the incident, with some netizens speculating that the litter could be linked to weekend gatherings in the area.

Paya Lebar is a known congregation spot for foreign domestic workers (FDWs), many of whom are seen spending their rest days picnicking in open spaces with food and drinks.

In June last year, FDWs were allegedly seen selling food and goods illegally outside City Plaza in Paya Lebar.

However, no evidence has been provided to conclusively link any specific group to the littering incident.

Netizens weigh in on littering issue

Netizens weighed in on the situation, with many believing that the FDWs were the likely culprits of the incident.

Others questioned why enforcement efforts appeared ineffective if the problem was recurring.

Another user claimed the littering happens every weekend, calling for stronger action to deter repeat offenders.

NEA says enforcement presence stepped up

Responding to MS News’ queries, a National Environment Agency (NEA) spokesperson said the agency is aware of cleanliness concerns in the vicinity of Paya Lebar Quarter.

“The National Environment Agency (NEA)…has strengthened enforcement presence through visible patrols and increased public education efforts,” the spokesperson said.

In 2025 alone, the NEA issued more than 60 tickets for littering offences in the area.

Under the Environmental Public Health Act (EPHA) 1987, offenders can be fined up to S$2,000 for a first conviction, S$4,000 for a second conviction, and S$10,000 for third and subsequent convictions.

The spokesperson added that the area is cleaned daily and stressed that keeping Singapore clean is a shared responsibility.

Members of the public are encouraged to report littering and other public health offences via the OneService app.

Also read: Sungei Kadut carpark plagued by large amounts of litter, attracting flocks of pigeons & crows

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Complaint Singapore on Facebook