Litterbugs may have their pictures publicised amid NEA’s move to identify offenders

Litterbugs’ pictures may be publicised amid NEA’s crackdown on offenders

To enlist the community’s help in identifying litterbugs, offenders may have their pictures publicised.

The measure would be instrumental in enabling the authorities to carry out relevant enforcement measures.

Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Sustainability and the Environment Baey Yam Keng announced the new measure during yesterday’s (4 Mar) Parliament sitting.

Whole society has to chip in to cultivate a clean environment

In his speech, Mr Baey stressed that cultivating a clean and green environment is a whole-society effort.

Citing cleanliness surveys, Mr Baey pointed out that most respondents felt that cleaners and the government were chiefly responsible for doing so. However, he urged members of the public not to add to the cleaners’ burden.

While public education has generally worked to inculcate Singaporeans with the right cleanliness practices, there are still several pressing issues.

Mr Baey highlighted that from 2022 to 2023, feedback on littering increased by 15%.

This year, the National Environment Agency (NEA) will collaborate with the community to further crack down on litterbugs.

Publicising images of offenders at locations they littered

Mr Baey mentioned that even if offenders are captured on camera, the authorities are unable to mete out enforcement measures on those that cannot be identified.

Thus, NEA may publicise images of litterbugs at the places where they committed the offence.

In a separate press release, NEA said that “care will be exercised” for cases involving young children, seniors, and vulnerable groups.

Authorities to ramp up efforts at littering hotspots

Moreover, NEA will ramp up the number of blitzes at littering hotspots by about fivefold this year, compared to 2023.

The agency will also quadruple the number of Closed Circuit Televisions (CCTVs) at littering hotspots.

Repeat offenders will have to carry out Corrective Work Orders (CWO) at cleanliness hotspots.

