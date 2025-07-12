Mum in JB leaves 4-month-old baby in car to buy groceries, police alerted

Locksmith rescues baby left in car while mum goes shopping

A locksmith and police in Johor Bahru were recently involved in saving a baby who was left inside a car parked under the sun.

According to a police statement, the incident occurred at an Econsave parking lot on Friday (11 July).

After being alerted to the case, officers rushed to the scene and procured the help of a local locksmith to break open the car.

It is unclear how long the baby had been left inside the vehicle.

However, the child was rescued without any injuries.

Police have warned the baby’s mother to not repeat her actions, informing her that doing so would put her baby in danger.

Others were not as fortunate

While the baby was successfully rescued without injuries in this case, others have not been as fortunate.

With summer ramping up the heat, it is increasingly more dangerous to leave children inside of vehicles.

On Wednesday (9 July), a one-year-old in the US died after his mother left him in the car while she got a cosmetic procedure.

According to The Independent, the child and his brother were left inside the vehicle for hours.

Police have since charged the mother with manslaughter.

Earlier this year, a man in Malaysia also left his 20-month-old son inside the vehicle to run an errand.

It was only hours later that he remembered he left his son inside the vehicle, but by then, the boy had already died.

