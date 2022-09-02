S’pore Lok Lok Eatery Has Hilarious GrabFood Menu Descriptions, Linkin Park’s ‘Numb’ Describes Mala Chicken

Singapore Lok Lok Eatery’s Funny GrabFood Menu Descriptions Leave Internet In Stitches

Not every job has lots of fun and interesting moments. In fact, more often than not, they’re filled with mundane tasks.

Still, this doesn’t mean we can’t have some fun while doing them.

And that’s clearly what one Singaporean lok lok eatery did while filling in descriptions for their offerings on GrabFood.

With clever wordplay and ingenious references, they even described their Mala Chicken skewers with the lyrics to Linkin Park’s hit song, ‘Numb’.

Because that’s how your mouth will feel after taking a bite, we presume.

DLLM Lok Lok puts hilarious descriptions in GrabFood menu

On Thursday (1 Sep), screenshots of the menu for DLLM Lok Lok’s Jurong outlet on GrabFood were shared on Facebook, causing netizens to laugh their hearts out.

The first screenshot was unassuming, showing the typical GrabFood interface.

However, one can see what’s giving everyone a chuckle from the second screenshot onwards.

To start things off, the Mala Chicken’s short but sweet description of “I’ve become so numb I can’t feel you there…”, a nod to Linkin Park’s classic hit, will bring you back to the early noughties.

Sounding like words from a cheesy dating app profile, the description for Yam Roll reads, “I yam what I yam.”

There are also a couple of cheeky innuendos, such as the description for Pork Taiwan Sausage, which reads, “Long Red Meat probably longer than yours.”

Come on, we all know what they’re trying to imply.

Then there’s the Cheesy Cocktail, which is simply called “sausage with the white thing inside”. Go figure.

Arguably the most accurate description of the menu items comes under the Golden Fried Mantou. That one reads, “Best creation in the world.”

We think many will agree with that.

Smoked Duck gets called out for its “bad habit” – though we’re pretty sure it’s a completely different kind of smoke – while for some reason, the eatery has declared that our mothers will probably like the Fish Otah.

The descriptions for the beverages are just as amusing.

Girls are urged to pronounce “Coke” properly, and students get a harsh reality check as they’re told that “100 Plus” won’t be something they can achieve in their exams.

GrabFood description writers just want to have fun

This isn’t the first time DLLM Lok Lok has grabbed attention for its sense of humour.

Last year, a TikToker shared the humorous GrabFood menu for its MacPherson Road outlet, which has since moved to Kallang.

Most of us usually expect to see straightforward item descriptions on food delivery apps, but DLLM Lok Lok’s cheekiness is certainly a breath of fresh air.

Which description gave you the biggest chuckle? Let us know in the comments.

