Longer Waiting Times For SBS Transit Buses Due To Manpower Shortage

Bus drivers have been toiling hard to ensure our travelling journeys remain smooth during the pandemic.

Unfortunately, this could also mean they face a higher risk of exposure to the virus.

On 15 Feb, SBS Transit notified members of the public to expect longer waiting times for bus services after more bus captains contracted Covid-19.

The bus operator added that they were monitoring the situation closely and apologised for the inconvenience caused.

SBS Transit buses see longer waiting times due to shortage of 80 drivers

According to their Facebook post, SBS Transit is currently experiencing a shortage of manpower as 80 bus drivers have reported ill.

Fortunately, 99% of their bus drivers have been vaccinated. They have displayed mild or no symptoms as they isolate themselves to recover fully.

Due to the unforeseen predicament, SBS Transit apologised to all affected passengers who would have to wait longer for their bus services.

They are currently monitoring the situation and will work with the Land Transport Authority (LTA) to make necessary changes, including operating more double-deck buses for services with higher passenger load and extending bus services to more stops.

Passengers urged to plan the journey ahead

Throughout this period, passengers are urged to consider the longer waiting time for bus services when planning their travelling time.

To do so, they can use the SBS Transit mobile app or LTA’s MyTransport app to get updated information on their bus arrival times.

In the meantime, SBS Transit seeks everyone’s understanding during this challenging period.

Wishing bus captains a speedy recovery

It’s reassuring to hear that most bus drivers have been vaccinated and are not experiencing any severe illness conditions.

As we await their healthy return, let’s actively do our part in protecting our nation by staying vigilant and cautious.

MS News wishes SBS Transit’s bus captains a smooth recovery.

