Mummy elephant mourns at accident scene after lorry in runs over baby elephant in M’sia

Lorry runs over baby elephant, mummy elephant mourns at accident scene

In the early hours of Mother’s Day (11 May), a mummy elephant in Malaysia lost its baby – a 5-year-old male calf – after it was run over by a lorry.

The incident occurred on the East-West Expressway at Kuala Kangsar, Perak at 3.30am, Sin Chew Daily reported.

Traffic started to build up as the mother elephant reportedly stayed at the scene for a long time.

Videos circulating on social media show the mummy elephant standing with its head pressed against the lorry as her baby is crushed underneath the vehicle.

At one point, it grunted and pushed the vehicle with its head, trying to save its calf.

Wildlife Department moves mummy elephant from scene

The Perak Wildlife Protection and National Parks Department (PERHILITAN) received a report at 3.30am regarding an accident that involved a 5-year-old baby elephant estimated to weigh 700 kilograms.

According to Director Yusoff Shariff, they have extracted the baby elephant’s carcass from under the lorry and are set to bury it.

They also captured the 25- to 27-year-old mummy elephant, which will be monitored and released into a safe, natural habitat.

No information revealed about lorry driver

Mr Yusoff also added that PERHILITAN has been taking various preventive measures to protect wild elephants, including placing noticeboards along the expressway.

Street lights and patrols are in place, but wild elephants roam unpredictably along different road sections. They’ll also add noticeboards and lights but can’t patrol every kilometre due to limited manpower.

Mr Yusoff also believes that motorists have to pay more attention to their driving and advised them to travel between 10am to 4pm, which the director deemed as a safe driving time.

Information regarding the lorry driver have not been revealed, including whether there would be actions taken against him

However, Gerik District Police Chief Superintendent Zulkifli Mahmood said his department will issue a statement regarding the case soon.

Featured image adapted from Hadi Mua’fi Taufik on Facebook, JBTALKS on Facebook.