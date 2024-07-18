2 motorcyclists dead after lorry driver suffers heart attack & crashes into vehicles in M’sia

Lorry driver suffers heart attack and crashes in Malaysia, killing two

A 40-year-old lorry driver is believed to have suffered a heart attack while driving, causing the lorry to crash into six vehicles in Selangor, Malaysia, on Wednesday (17 July).

The accident resulted in the deaths of two motorcyclists aged 53 and 31.

Meanwhile, the lorry driver reportedly sustained serious injuries and is currently receiving treatment at the hospital.

Lorry crashes into six vehicles

According to Harian Metro, a lorry crashed into four cars and two motorcycles on the opposite lane at 9.10 am on Wednesday.

The driver is believed to have suffered a heart attack, causing him to lose control of the vehicle.

After crashing into the vehicles, the lorry fell into a drain, reported Malaysia Gazette.

Two motorcyclists dead

A motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, while another man on a separate motorcycle died at the hospital, said Sepang District Police Chief Assistant Commissioner Wan Kamarul Azran Wan Yusof.

The 31-year-old victim was identified as Mohamad Firdaus Yahaya, an accountant at Radio Television Malaysia, wrote Harian Metro. The identity of the 53-year-old victim is still unknown.

Meanwhile, the lorry driver who sustained serious injuries is currently receiving treatment at Putrajaya Hospital.

