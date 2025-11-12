Lorry runs over parked motorcycle in Jalan Besar, driver lifts it back upright before driving off

Lorry driver lifts parked motorcycle up after hitting it in Jalan Besar, leaves broken part on seat

A lorry driver has drawn criticism online after running over a parked motorcycle in Jalan Besar, before casually lifting it back up and driving off.

According to the video posted by SG Road Vigilante (SGRV), the incident occurred at 8.45am on 8 Nov.

Lorry hits parked bike while turning

Footage showed a white moving company lorry making a left turn from Petain Road onto Somme Road, where a motorcycle was parked close to the kerb.

When making the turn, the lorry driver failed to keep far enough to his right.

The vehicle thus ran the motorcycle over, knocking it down in the process, before the lorry driver immediately braked.

The lorry driver attempted to reverse, but ended up dragging the motorcycle under it for a few moments.

Meanwhile, a passing pedestrian stared at the scene in confusion.

Driver allegedly leaves without a note

The driver then alighted and checked on the motorcycle, exchanging a few words with the pedestrian.

He lifted the motorcycle back up to a standing position, using the kickstand to make it stay upright.

Spotting a broken piece of the vehicle on the road, the lorry driver picked it up, placed it on the motorcycle’s seat, and left.

He returned to his lorry and continued his drive down Somme Road, with the SGRV post’s description alleging that he did not leave a note.

MS News has reached out to the moving company for a statement on the incident.

Some commenters blame parking design

Commenters online largely condemned the driver for his careless manoeuvre and lack of accountability.

One netizen criticised the driver for not noticing the stationary motorcycle.

However, another commenter also felt some of the blame lay with the design of the parking spot.

Also read: Rider speeds past vehicles on Brickland Road, skids & falls while turning right

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SGRV FRONT MAN on Facebook.