Rider speeds past vehicles on Brickland Road, skids & falls while turning right

Motorcyclist skids while turning from Brickland Road into KJE

A motorcyclist speeding along Brickland Road lost control of their bike while making a right turn, causing both the rider and pillion to fall.

Footage of the incident was recorded on the dashboard camera of a nearby vehicle and later posted on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page.

Netizens were outraged by the rider’s action, criticising them for their dangerous act.

Motorcyclist overtakes lorry & skids while turning into expressway

According to the Facebook caption, the incident occurred at about 1.22pm on Tuesday (4 Nov) along Brickland Road.

As the rider attempted a right turn towards Kranji Expressway (KJE), the motorbike skidded, causing both riders to fall.

A large cement truck attempted the same turn shortly after the incident.

Thankfully, the truck driver managed to slow down in time, narrowly avoiding the fallen motorcycle and its riders.

Netizens criticise rider for reckless riding

Netizens slammed the rider for ‘showing off’ by speeding while navigating a turn.

Another user also expressed disbelief that the rider attempted the stunt with a pillion.

Meanwhile, one netizen noted that the pillion was leaning their weight on the rear of the bike, which could have destabilised the motorcycle.

