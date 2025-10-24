Road divider pierces car that skidded & crashed in M’sia, 19-year-old woman dies at the scene

19-year-old woman killed after e-hailing car impaled by road divider in Malaysia

A 19-year-old woman died after a Perodua Bezza, believed to be operating as a private-hire vehicle, crashed and was pierced by a metal road divider in Puchong, Selangor at about 10pm on Wednesday night (22 Oct).

According to China Press, the car was travelling from Kuala Lumpur International Airport towards Bandar Kinrara when it reportedly lost control on a rain-slicked stretch of road.

The vehicle spun out before crashing into the divider, and the impact drove a section of the guardrail through the rear cabin, fatally injuring the woman seated at the back.

Driver & passenger injured in crash

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department operations assistant director Ahmad Mukhlis Mokhtar said a distress call was received at 10.15pm.

Eight firefighters from the Puchong Fire and Rescue Station were dispatched to the scene, supported by one Fire Rescue Tender (FRT) and one Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) unit.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene by medical officers.

Her 21-year-old brother, who had been sitting beside her, was injured and taken to hospital for treatment, while the 49-year-old male driver suffered minor injuries.

The Bezza was left severely mangled, with twisted debris scattered across the lane.

Police are investigating the case under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, which covers causing death by reckless or dangerous driving.

