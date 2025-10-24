Road divider pierces car that skidded & crashed in M’sia, 19-year-old woman dies at the scene

road divider impaled vehicle

International Latest News

Her 21-year-old brother, who was sitting beside her, was injured and taken to hospital.

By - 24 Oct 2025, 2:56 pm

Follow us on Whatsapp for the latest updates Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates

19-year-old woman killed after e-hailing car impaled by road divider in Malaysia

A 19-year-old woman died after a Perodua Bezza, believed to be operating as a private-hire vehicle, crashed and was pierced by a metal road divider in Puchong, Selangor at about 10pm on Wednesday night (22 Oct).

According to China Press, the car was travelling from Kuala Lumpur International Airport towards Bandar Kinrara when it reportedly lost control on a rain-slicked stretch of road.

The vehicle spun out before crashing into the divider, and the impact drove a section of the guardrail through the rear cabin, fatally injuring the woman seated at the back.

road divider impaled vehicle (4)

Source: China Press

Driver & passenger injured in crash

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department operations assistant director Ahmad Mukhlis Mokhtar said a distress call was received at 10.15pm.

Eight firefighters from the Puchong Fire and Rescue Station were dispatched to the scene, supported by one Fire Rescue Tender (FRT) and one Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) unit.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene by medical officers.

road divider impaled vehicle (3)

Source: China Press

Her 21-year-old brother, who had been sitting beside her, was injured and taken to hospital for treatment, while the 49-year-old male driver suffered minor injuries.

road divider impaled vehicle (1)

Source: China Press

The Bezza was left severely mangled, with twisted debris scattered across the lane.

accident

Source: China Press

Police are investigating the case under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, which covers causing death by reckless or dangerous driving.

Also read: Teen picking up hard-earned motorcycle among 3 dead after cars collide & burst into flames in M’sia

Teen picking up hard-earned motorcycle among 3 dead after cars collide & burst into flames in M’sia

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from

The operation involving Fire Rescue Tender and Emergency Medical Rescue Services units concluded after the vehicle was cleared from the scene.

According to Mr Ahmad, police the case has been handed over to the police to investigate the exact cause of the incident.

Also read: Metal rod pierces through windshield & strikes bus driver’s chest in Hong Kong

Metal rod pierces through windshield & strikes bus driver’s chest in Hong Kong

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from

Article written by:

Kim Tan
Kim Tan
  • More From Author