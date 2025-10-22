Teen picking up hard-earned motorcycle among 3 dead after cars collide & burst into flames in M’sia

Teen among three dead after cars collide and burst into flames

A teen who was on his way to pick up his hard-earned motorcycle was among three who died in a fiery collision in Kota Tinggi, Johor, at around 11.45am on 11 Oct.

The deceased, 19-year-old Muhammad Abdul Khalid, had saved up for the purchase by working as a scaffolding installer.

According to his older brother, Abdul Khalid was immediately offered a job at the same company after completing his practical training.

He was also supposed to graduate next year and start a new chapter of his life as a working adult.

Abdul Khalid and his two friends, aged 21 and 20, died after their Volkswagen Golf collided with another car and burst into flames on the Senai-Desaru Highway.

Two of them were declared dead at the scene, and one died on the way to the hospital.

Contraband cigarettes found in SUV that hit car

Police investigation revealed that the accident occurred when a Toyota Fortuner entered the opposite lane.

A Honda CR-V in the same lane managed to swerve away, but the Volkswagen Golf behind it failed to avoid the Toyota Fortuner and collided with it.

“All the victims in the accident were able to be removed by members of the public before they caught fire,” said Kota Tinggi District Police Chief Superintendent Yusof Othman.

Earlier, Bandar Penawar Fire and Rescue station Operations Commander Mohd Hazmi Zulkafli also said the victims died from injuries due to the impact, not the fire.

Mr Yusuf said the Toyota Fortuner is being investigated for suspicion of carrying contraband cigarettes, but its driver was seriously injured and is currently receiving treatment.

Meanwhile, the Honda CR-V driver was not injured.

Featured image adapted from Sin Chew Daily, Harian Metro.