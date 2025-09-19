Metal rod pierces through windshield & strikes bus driver’s chest in Hong Kong

Metal rod strikes bus driver’s chest in Hong Kong accident

A bus driver in Hong Kong faced a close call on Monday evening (15 Sept) when a metal rod pierced through the vehicle’s windshield.

According to The Standard, the incident occurred on Tsing Long Highway near the Tai Lam Tunnel Bus-Bus Interchange, while the bus was travelling towards Yuen Long District.

Close encounter for bus driver

A passenger said they heard a loud bang shortly after the bus passed a gantry, followed by the driver’s call for help.

They then called emergency services after checking on him.

“The driver was quite conscious and simply asked if anyone could help,” recalled the passenger.

The 65-year-old driver surnamed Luo had also managed to pull the bus over on the side of the road.

Meanwhile, another passenger claimed on social media that the driver was “bruised” after the incident, Ta Kung Pao reported.

When paramedics arrived, they found that the driver sustained minor injuries and conveyed him to the hospital for treatment.

Police then sealed off the scene and recovered the 1.5-metre long rod for investigation.

43-year-old truck driver arrested

Following the incident, police have arrested a 43-year-old male driver surnamed Zeng for dangerous driving.

Investigations revealed that Zeng was driving a heavy truck along the Tai Lam Tunnel towards Yuen Long when a rail link fell from the back of his vehicle.

The rail link then hit a private car behind him before bouncing and hitting the bus.

Meanwhile, Citybus, the operator of the bus involved, expressed concern for Mr Luo and commended him for his professionalism in safely stopping the bus to ensure his passengers’ safety.

Also read: Driver in M’sia narrowly survives after road divider’s metal sheet pierces car in accident

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from The Standard 英文虎報 on Facebook.