Lorry collides with car at Jalan Besar & crashes onto footpath, 2 drivers taken to hospital

Lorry damages pillar drywall & potted plants after accident in Jalan Besar

A lorry crashed into the footpath outside several Jalan Besar shops after a traffic accident with a car on Tuesday (25 Nov).

The drivers of both vehicles ended up in the hospital, with the lorry driver suffering chest and back pain.

Lorry damaged potted plants & drywall of pillar outside shops

According to the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), the accident occurred at about 4.20pm on 25 Nov.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, an eyewitness said the collision happened as the car was turning from Rowell Road onto Jalan Besar.

The lorry mounted the kerb and crashed onto the pedestrian footpath with a loud bang.

Videos on TikTok showed severe crumpling on the front left side of the lorry.

The impact of the crash broke the lorry’s windshield, scattering the dashboard’s contents onto the ground, including a P-plate, indicating a new driver.

During the crash, the lorry had smashed two potted plants outside a dim sum shop and appeared to have taken a chunk out of a pillar.

However, Shin Min Daily News reported that the lorry only broke an outer layer of drywall, and the actual pillar remained undamaged.

The white car also suffered serious damage to its front bumper, with its front license plate dislodged.

A witness alleged that the car was a private-hire vehicle (PHV), and the two passengers on board escaped unhurt.

Lorry driver suffered chest & back pain after accident

After the crash, the lorry driver got out with an expression of shock. When the staff of a hardware store checked on him, he complained about chest and back pain.

The police told MS News that a 35-year-old male lorry driver and a 42-year-old car driver were conveyed conscious to the hospital after the accident.

Investigations are ongoing.

Police cordon off affected area for over 3 hours

Police officers cordoned off two shops and a section of a lane on Jalan Besar for nearly 3.5 hours.

An employee of a spa claimed that business was affected as no customers entered during the time.

Meanwhile, the manager of the dim sum shop said customers usually wait along the five-foot way to be seated. Fortunately, no one was there at the time of the accident.

