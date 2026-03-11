10 sent to hospital after lorry carrying workers collides with trailer along KJE

10 people including driver sent to the hospital after accident with trailer along KJE

10 people were sent to the hospital on Tuesday (10 March) after a lorry carrying workers collided with a trailer along the Kranji Expressway (KJE).

Dashcam footage posted by SG Road Vigilante on Facebook showed the lorry slamming into the back of the trailer.

Lorry had several workers sitting in the back

In the clip, which had a timestamp of 5.55pm on 10 March, the lorry was seen travelling in the far-left lane of the KJE.

Sitting in the back were several workers.

Lorry rear-ends trailer as it stops on KJE

As the lorry approached a trailer from behind, the trailer slowed down and came to a stop due to congestion in the lane.

The lorry could not stop in time and rear-ended the lorry.

The sudden impact caused the lorry to lurch upwards and throw the workers sitting behind forward.

KJE accident causes congestion

In a post on X, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said at 6.32pm that an accident had occurred on the KJE in the direction of the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE), after WoodlandsRoad.

It had resulted in congestion that stretched as far as before Woodlands Road.

Motorists were advised to avoid lane 3, i.e. the far-left lane.

10 sent to hospital, including lorry driver

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 6pm on 10 March.

It took place along the KJE in the direction of Tuas, before the Choa Chu Kang Drive exit, and involved a lorry and a trailer.

Nine lorry passengers, aged 30 to 48, were sent to the hospital together with the 39-year-old lorry driver. They were all in a conscious state.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at the same time, told MS News that seven of them were conveyed to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital. The remaining three were conveyed to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Also read: 5 migrant workers sent to hospital after accident involving lorry & car in Punggol, driver arrested

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SGRV ADMIN on Facebook.