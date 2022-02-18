Man Loses Wallet Containing Cash & Work Permit In Little India

Despite the rise in digital financial services, many of us still carry wallets with important documents and cash around. However, doing that can get unsafe, especially if we misplace the wallet.

That was what happened to a man in Little India recently when he lost his wallet containing over $1,000 cash and other valuables.

Saddened by the loss, he took to Facebook in hopes of seeking anyone who may have found the wallet.

Source

Fortunately, a kind soul chanced upon the post and subsequently contacted him to return his belongings.

Man loses wallet at Little India near Mustafa Centre

On Monday (14 Feb), Mr Khan took to Facebook to share about his lost wallet.

Source

Apparently, he had lost his black Renoma wallet in Little India, near Mustafa Centre.

Apart from his personal documents, the wallet also contained $1,000 cash and Mr Khan’s bank card.

He thus urged anyone who may have chanced upon his wallet to contact him and return it.

The post has nearly 1,000 shares at the time of writing.

Wallet returned after 2 days, with contents intact

Just 2 days later on 16 Feb, Mr Khan posted on Facebook once again — this time sharing good news.

Speaking to MS News, he said that someone had seen his Facebook post and subsequently contacted him to return the wallet.

Thankfully, all the contents in the wallet remained intact, including the cash amounting to more than $1,000.

Source

Grateful, Mr Khan wished the Good Samaritan good health and prosperity.

He also took the chance to thank netizens who helped get the word out about his lost wallet.

Kudos to the kind soul

Losing our valuables, especially hard-earned money, can cause a lot of anxiety.

Thankfully, Mr Khan got his precious wallet back with all its contents intact.

Kudos to the kind soul for returning the wallet and the other netizens who helped spread the word.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Google Maps.