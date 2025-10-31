Woman in US wins nearly S$130K after asking ChatGPT to pick lottery numbers

Woman in US wins nearly S$130K using lottery numbers she got from ChatGPT

While everyone has their own strategies for picking lottery numbers, one woman in the United States said she turned to ChatGPT for the digits that landed her US$100,000 (S$129,500) in winnings.

According to the Michigan Lottery website, the 45-year-old woman’s win came from the drawings on 6 Sept.

Consulting AI for winning numbers

Although she initially won US$50,000 (S$64,800), a “Power Play” option that costs US$1 doubled her prize. The woman went to the lottery company’s headquarters to claim her prize and revealed that she was a rather conservative player.

“I only play Powerball when the jackpot gets up there,” she said. Seeing that the jackpot was over US$1 billion (S$1.3 billion), she decided to throw her hat into the ring.

She also revealed her interesting strategy for picking the numbers. “I asked ChatGPT for a set of Powerball numbers,” she said.

Using the winnings to pay off her house

She also described the moment she and her husband went from joy to elation.

“When I checked the winning numbers, I saw I matched four white balls and the Powerball and knew I had to have won something,” she said. She quickly consulted Google, which told her the numbers had won US$50,000.

While those winnings are not measly by any means, she had completely forgotten that she had opted for the “Power Play” during her purchase. It was only when she logged into her account that she realised how much she had actually won.

“My husband and I were in total disbelief,” she added.

She plans on using her sizable winnings to pay off her home and save the rest for a rainy day.

Also read: Housewife in M’sia wins S$1.8 million lottery prize after betting on numbers from spam caller

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Michigan Lottery and Sanket Mishra on Pexels via Canva. Right image for illustration purposes only.