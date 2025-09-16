Housewife in M’sia wins S$1.8 million lottery prize after betting on numbers from spam caller

Housewife wins lottery after betting on numbers from spam caller

In an unusual stroke of luck, a housewife in Perak, Malaysia, turned a nuisance call into a life-changing fortune after betting on the lottery using numbers from a spam caller.

According to The Sun, the unnamed woman from Ipoh had initially ignored the call as it was an unfamiliar number.

However, upon reviewing her missed calls, the numbers 4526 and 3106 in her call log caught her eye.

Her instincts then led her to place a humble RM2 (S$0.61) on the digits during a recent Da Ma Cai 1+3D lottery draw.

Woman wins RM6 million jackpot prize

Unexpectedly, last Wednesday (10 Sept), the winning numbers earned her the jackpot prize of RM6,078,449 (S$1,851,497).

Her unusual success story was later verified by Da Ma Cai on its official social media channels.

The winner expressed utter surprise, saying she never anticipated anything to come out of her spontaneous decision to bet on the spam caller’s number.

While she is still trying to grasp her massive win, she has already committed to donating a portion of her prize money to charity, The Sun reported.

Experts warn against engaging with spam callers

Despite the housewife’s success, experts emphasised that her win from using spam call numbers is an extraordinarily rare circumstance.

They reminded people of the dangers of engaging with unknown callers, warning that scammers usually use spam calls to target potential victims for their fraudulent schemes.

Also read: M’sian man hits S$5.78M lottery jackpot with combination of hotel room & car plate numbers

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Nestia for illustration purposes only.