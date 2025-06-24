‘I feel isolated’: S’porean teen shares struggles of growing up in low-income family

Singaporean says they grew up on donated food & welfare, feels isolated coming from low-income household

Growing up in a low-income household is tough anywhere, but in an expensive city like Singapore, the odds can feel almost insurmountable.

In a candid post on the r/SingaporeRaw subreddit on 22 June, an 18-year-old Redditor opened up about the struggles of being raised in a family earning less than S$2,000 a month.

The situation was so dire at one point, the family’s total monthly income reportedly fell below S$500.

Their honest post struck a chord with netizens, many of whom shared similar experiences and offered support in the comments.

Teen grew up on welfare & food donations

The OP revealed that both their parents were ill and unable to work during one particularly difficult period.

With no income coming in, the family relied on school financial aid, donated food from volunteers, and monthly welfare cheques to survive. They also said that their house bills were waived.

Ultimately, however, the OP’s older siblings had to stop their studies in order to work to support the family.

While peers enjoyed allowances, cars, and their own rooms, the OP said they had none of those luxuries, even at 18 years old.

“Instead, I’m working every single day trying to earn money for myself,” they lamented.

“I feel isolated,” the OP wrote, adding that it’s as if no one else knows or understands what they have gone through.

“I can’t really find my people.”

‘Use it as motivation’: Netizens show support for low-income families

The heartfelt post sparked an outpouring of support from fellow Redditors, with many echoing the sentiment that growing up in a low-income household can be alienating, but also character-building.

One commenter said they came from a similar background, but refused to feel resentment towards others who were more financially privileged.

“Being from such a background actually taught me lots of valuable life lessons that money literally couldn’t buy,” they wrote, assuring that it will get better over time.

The user also encouraged OP to not compare themselves to others, and to use their circumstances as “motivation” instead.

“It’s not your fault that you were born into a poor family, but it’s not other kids’ fault either,” another wrote, adding that nobody gets to choose which family they are born into.

They encouraged the OP to “see beyond it” and choose a different path in life from their parents.

Others share similar struggles

Several commenters chimed in with their own stories of hardship.

One wrote: “Eating maggi mee for three meals a day for weeks is common. Coffeeshop is luxury. Clothes were given by friends. Travel is out of the question.”

Another shared that their single mother raised two children on an S$800 salary.

“Everyone has a different starting point, and we need to accept that,” they wrote.

