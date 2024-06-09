LRT services in Sengkang & Punggol down for almost 5 hours due to ‘signalling fault’

Sengkang & Punggol LRT services experience near-5-hour outage

The Light Rail Transit (LRT) systems in Sengkang and Punggol were unavailable for nearly five hours on Sunday (9 June) morning.

SBS Transit said the outage was due to a signalling fault, resulting in no train services along both LRT lines.

During this period, SBS Transit deployed bridging bus services between designated bus stops as well as Sengkang Bus Interchange.

Train services resumed at around 10.25am the same day.

LRT services in Sengkang & Punggol outage due to ‘signalling fault’

Users of the MyTransport mobile application started receiving notifications about the LRT service outage in Sengkang and Punggol as early as 5.55am.

SBS Transit concurrently put out a Facebook post notifying commuters about the service outage.

It wrote: “Please note that there is no train service on the Sengkang-Punggol LRT system due to a signalling fault.”

“To continue your journey, free regular and bridging bus services are available at designated bus stops and Sengkang Bus Interchange,” it added.

“Recovery work is in progress. We are sorry for the inconvenience caused.”

The operator continued providing regular updates on Facebook and MyTransport, the latter of which received updates every half an hour.

Train services fully resumed as of 10.25am

In an update to the original post at 10.19am, SBS Transit announced that train service along both LRT lines have resumed progressively since 10.12am.

Train services then fully resumed at around 10.25am, almost five hours after the first notice.

As such, the bridging bus services have ceased, the rail operator said in a subsequent update.

On top of that, it once again apologised for the service outage: “We are sorry for the inconvenience caused.”

Also Read: Lightning strike causes 2-hour MRT service disruption along North-South Line on 3 June

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Wikimedia Commons, for illustration purposes only.