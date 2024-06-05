LTA officer cuts off car while sounding sirens along PIE, viewers raise safety concerns

LTA officer sounds sirens while cutting off car along PIE, sparks safety concerns

The recent death of a Land Transport Authority (LTA) officer while chasing an errant motorcyclist has caused netizens to raise safety concerns when it comes to navigating traffic on the road.

On Wednesday (5 June), yet another incident involving a separate LTA officer emerged online, going viral.

The video showed the officer cutting off a car while sounding their siren along the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE).

In response, netizens pointed out that the car should have given way to the officer.

LTA officer turns on sirens while cutting off car along PIE

The video was posted to the SG Road Vigilante – SGRV Facebook page, with a caption claiming that it took place along the PIE on 5 June.

The footage starts by showing the officer cutting off the camcar from the left. Their motorcycle’s blinkers had been visibly turned on, with the sirens from the vehicle audible as well.

In the caption, the OP of the video was evidently upset, alleging that the officer had decided at the last minute to overtake the camcar “dangerously.”

“Still stare at the driver at the end of the video,” they added, tagging LTA’s official account in the post.

Netizens express different opinions on incident

The post has since gained more than 100 comments and 56,000 views, with many users expressing differing opinions over the incident.

A significant number of netizens pointed out that the officer was simply carrying out their duty.

As such, the OP should not have taken to social media to call them out.

There were those who also raised the point that the flashing blinkers and sirens meant that the officer probably had an urgent call to attend to.

However, other motorists were of a different opinion — with some users claiming that the officer had been reckless in overtaking the camcar.

They argued that the officer had to set a good example and drive safely instead.

