Man smears luncheon meat in Woodlands HDB corridor to stop Muslim neighbour’s children from playing, gets jail

Dispute in Woodlands leads to man smearing luncheon meat along HDB corridor

In a noise dispute with neighbours, a man smeared luncheon meat across the corridor, wanting his Muslim neighbour’s children to step on it for “bad karma”.

After refusing to clear it up, the police arrested him.

The defendant received 14 weeks in jail on 11 Feb for wounding religious feelings.

Defendant unhappy with children playing in common corridor on Deepavali

Vikneswaran V Moganaval, a 36-year-old Singaporean, lives in an HDB block in Woodlands.

He had a dispute with a female Muslim neighbour who lived down the corridor.

According to CNA, Vikneswaran was unhappy about two of his neighbour’s children, aged four and seven, frequently playing in the corridor and making noise.

Having previously engaged with the Community Policing Unit (CPU) regarding the matter, Vikneswaran felt the situation had improved.

However, the children began playing in the corridor again on 20 Oct 2025.

Vikneswaran alleged that he had to cancel a planned gathering at his home for Deepavali and contacted the CPU at 7.30pm.

The CPU spoke to both Vikneswaran and the neighbour and left, but the defendant remained unsatisfied with the resolution.

Man tells police he wants to throw luncheon meat at Muslim neighbour’s unit

He initially wanted to open a can of luncheon meat and throw it at his neighbour’s unit, knowing that consumption or contact with pork was forbidden in Islam.

However, he instead smeared the luncheon meat on the corridor floor near her home at around 9pm.

Vikneswaran allegedly intended the luncheon meat to form a physical barrier, preventing the children from playing near his flat.

Later at 10.15pm, he called the police, saying: “I feel like throwing luncheon meat at my neighbour’s unit. I need police.”

The police arrived, took photos of the corridor, and spoke to the defendant.

Vikneswaran told them that he would throw a can of luncheon meat at his neighbour’s flat. The officers warned him not to and told him to clear up the smeared meat, but he refused.

When questioned on the reasons behind his actions, Vikneswaran claimed he wanted the children to step on the meat so that they would bring the meat home, essentially bringing “bad karma” for the family.

The police arrested him that night and alerted the Town Council to send a cleaner.

Prosecution calls defendant’s actions ‘disgraceful’ & intolerant

The next morning, the neighbour, her children, their father, and their helper all walked over the meat on the way to the lift, reported The Straits Times.

In court on 11 Feb, Vikneswaran pleaded guilty to one count of engaging in conduct that wounded religious feelings.

The prosecutor, Chong Kee En, highlighted that Vikneswaran’s “disgraceful” actions showed no tolerance or sensitivity that Singapore’s society requires.

“Upset with noise caused by children supposedly disrupting his festive day, he resorted to a racial-religious taboo,” Mr Chong added.

Woodlands man previously used vulgarities on police multiple times

Additionally, Vikneswaran had also pleaded guilty to using abusive words against a public servant in a separate incident.

In Feb 2025, he locked himself out of his grandmother’s house after getting drunk and called the police.

The operator told him to contact a locksmith instead, resulting in Vikneswaran hurling vulgar abuse at them.

He called the police twice more to demand that officers show up before getting arrested.

Vikneswaran had also previously made a nuisance call to a 995 emergency line in Feb 2023 and verbally abused a police officer in May that year.

During mitigation, Vikneswaran expressed remorse and apologised. He stated that he had undergone programmes to handle situations that upset him, as well as enrolled in a work-study diploma.

The judge ultimately handed him a sentence of 14 weeks in jail.

