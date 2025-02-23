Man in China wins luxury car worth S$313K after spending S$368 & 3 hours on ring toss game

Man in China wins luxury car worth S$313K in ring toss game

On 14 Feb, a man won a luxury car worth RMB 1.7 million (S$312,637) after playing a ring toss game for three hours and spending RMB 2,000 (S$368).

A Maserati was the top prize at a game booth in a night market in Henan, China, which also offered other prizes such as cow, sheep, and other animals, according to South China Morning Post (SCMP).

To win, the man had to throw a ring at a goalpost on top of the luxury car, which was placed on top of a tall platform.

The winner surnamed Wang, had travelled from Shandong Province to Henan for the game and shared a video of him playing and winning the prize on Douyin.

Spent S$368 on ring toss game

Mr Wang spent RMB 2,000 buying rings and played for nearly three hours, tossing almost 8,000 rings, before he finally won the luxury vehicle.

“I threw thousands of rings, and my hands still feel a bit sore,” Mr Wang said. “At first, I was just giving it a try, and I think my success was mostly due to luck.” Mr Wang said he plays basketball and frequents ring toss games at night markets. “I am pretty good at shooting three-pointers, and I often play ring toss at night markets. I usually win something,” he shared. “For example, during the Lunar New Year, I spent 150 yuan (US$20) on the game and won six geese.” In 2021, Mr Wang went viral on social media for a video where he showed his ring toss skills, which gained over 500,000 views.

Winner only gets one-year usage right

However, it was later reported that Mr Wang did not have full ownership rights to the luxury car but only had a one-year usage right.