Lottery outlet owner in China allegedly snatches winning ticket from S$186K jackpot prize winner

Lottery outlet owner snatches winning ticket from jackpot prize winner

On 3 Feb, a video saying a lottery outlet owner in Chongqing, China snatched the winning scratch ticket from a woman who had won an RMB 1 million (S$186,265) jackpot prize went viral on Chinese social media.

Footage circulating social media showed two women arguing at a stall by the street while several people tried to mediate between them.

“In Shizhu, Chongqing, a million-dollar jackpot was won, and the owner of the lottery point snatched the lottery ticket back,” the original poster reportedly captioned.

No lottery ticket snatching had occurred

However, staff at a nearby lottery shop later told Jimu News that while the RMB 1 million jackpot prize was won on 3 Feb, no lottery ticket snatching had occurred.

“The owner of the lottery shop just took it to have a look. It is said that the two parties are relatives,” they explained.

A local netizen also told the Chinese news outlet that her aunt had scratched the winning lottery ticket and that the lottery shop owner was a relative of her aunt’s.

“The two sides quarrelled for some reason, but the police arrived and mediated the matter,” they revealed.

Additionally, it was discovered that the RMB 1 million prize was won from a RMB 30 (S$5.59) scratch ticket.

Lottery shop personnel was unsure about redemption process

Local police also told Jimu News that the lottery shop owner did not snatch the winning scratch ticket.

They explained that the incident occurred after the lottery shop personnel was unsure about the prize redemption process.

The fight has been mediated and the ticket is still with the jackpot prize winner.

The winner has since been informed that they can go to the lottery centre to redeem their prize.

