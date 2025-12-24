M Ravi took drugs with friend hours before death, friend arrested by CNB: Police

M Ravi took drugs & exhibited concerning symptoms before death, says SPF

Former lawyer M Ravi took drugs with a friend hours before his death on Wednesday (24 Dec) morning, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) in response to media queries.

That friend has since been arrested by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB).

SCDF called to attend to M Ravi in an apartment

That morning, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was called to “an urgent case” in an apartment at 5.41am.

SCDF paramedics who arrived at the location attended to a person who needed assistance, namely Mr Ravi.

Another person, identified as “A” by the police, was also in the apartment.

M Ravi took drugs that belonged to friend

“A”, who had called SCDF, said he and Mr Ravi had taken drugs a few hours earlier.

But the former lawyer had “exhibited concerning symptoms” after taking the drugs, which “A” said belonged to him.

“A” then administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to him.

The friend was subsequently arrested by CNB for suspected drug-related offences under the Misuse of Drugs Act, SPF said.

No foul play suspected

Mr Ravi was conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital in an unconscious state. He was subsequently pronounced dead.

SPF, which was also alerted to the case, has classified it as unnatural death.

However, no foul play is suspected, based on preliminary investigations, SPF said, adding:

The cause of death can only be confirmed after the post-mortem.

Police investigations are ongoing.

M Ravi was a prominent human rights advocate

Mr Ravi, 56, had a legal career spanning more than 25 years and was best known for his work as a human rights lawyer, particularly in cases involving capital punishment.

His first death penalty case was in 2003, when he represented convicted drug trafficker Vignes Mourthi and sought a stay of execution.

Mr Ravi went on to take up numerous cases involving death row inmates over the years.

He was an outspoken advocate for the abolition of the mandatory death penalty in Singapore and repeatedly called for a review of the laws governing it.

Beyond capital punishment, Mr Ravi was also a vocal supporter of LGBT rights. In 2010, he initiated a constitutional challenge against Section 377A of the Penal Code.

However, Mr Ravi, who was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2006, was disciplined over multiple incidents of improper conduct.

In 2024, he was struck off the rolls by the Court of Three Judges in 2024 for:

making “false and unwarranted attacks” on Facebook against then President Halimah Yacob, then Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and former PM Goh Chok Tong disruptive behaviour in court when he represented a former bus driver who sued SBS Transit in November 2021

M Ravi’s wake will last 1 day

According to an obituary circulating on social media, Mr Ravi’s wake will be held in the void deck of Block 663 Yishun Avenue 4 from 5pm on Christmas Day (25 Dec).

He will be cremated the next day, on Friday (26 Dec).

Further details will be shared later.

