MacPherson Ban Mee Stall Has To Refund Customer For ‘Missing Items’, Foodpanda Later Finds Claim Invalid

KL Traditional Chilli Ban Mee In Macpherson Had To Refund Foodpanda Customer For ‘Missing Items’

KL Traditional Chilli Ban Mee, a renowned stall along MacPherson, recently had to provide a partial refund for a customer’s “huge order” worth nearly S$85.

The customer allegedly requested the refund due to “missing items”, but did not provide any pictures to support their claims.

In a subsequent email to the stall, foodpanda declared the customer’s proof “invalid” and decided to refund the ban mee restaurant with the “full invoice amount”.

Ban mee stall receives refund request for “huge order”

Earlier this month, KL Traditional Chilli Ban Mee took to Facebook to share about the incident.

On 5 May, the eatery received a “huge order” comprising six ban mee and a cup of Thai milk tea, amounting to a whopping S$84.60.

The ban mee stall shared screenshots from their surveillance footage, which showed a food delivery rider collecting the drink and a packet containing “a few ban mee set meals” at around 12pm.

The same rider returned two minutes later to collect two more packets containing a few more set meals.

However, four days later, the ban mee eatery received an email from foodpanda informing them of the customer’s claim that there were “missing items”.

According to the email, the customer claimed that five of the six ban mee sets, as well as the Thai milk tea, were missing.

As such, the stall received payment of just S$9.70 for the only ban mee set that wasn’t declared “missing”.

Ban mee stall confident that they got order right

However, the ban mee eatery was confident that they didn’t miss out any of the dishes in the order.

They also pointed out that the customer had failed to provide photos or videos to substantiate their claims.

While they’ve since reached out to foodpanda, the ban mee stall claims that it’s “disheartening” to face such challenges.

They also urged customers not to “take advantage” of the refund option on food delivery platforms.

Foodpanda finds customer’s proof “invalid”, refunds eatery

The next day, the ban mee stall provided an update in the comments section.

Foodpanda had reportedly responded to their query and said the customer’s evidence “seemed to be invalid”.

In light of this, the food delivery company has decided to refund KL Traditional Chilli Ban Mee the balance of S$74.90.

Elaborating on the case, a foodpanda spokesperson told MS News that the company discovered a “lapse in the refund process” during their investigations.

As such, they’ve decided to “reimburse the full invoice amount” to the restaurant partner. They are currently in touch with the eatery to resolve the matter.

