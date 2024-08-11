1 dead & 60 injured after ‘magic carpet’ ride going to waterfall breaks down in China

1 dead & 60 injured after ‘magic carpet’ ride breaks down in China

A human conveyor belt dubbed the “magic carpet” ride used to climb the Detian Waterfall Scenic Area in Guangxi, China broke down at 1.56pm on Saturday (10 Aug).

One tourist died and 60 others were injured following the incident.

Preliminary investigations revealed that among the 60 injured, one tourist suffered serious injuries while the remaining 59 sustained only minor injuries.

All injured individuals were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Emergency response group deployed

Following the incident, Daxin County in Guangxi promptly established an accident emergency response group, reported Liberty Times Net.

The group included personnel from the county’s emergency bureau, cultural tourism department, firefighting units, and medical staff who rushed to the scene to provide treatment, investigate the incident, and offer comfort to the affected tourists.

Based on videos of the “magic carpet”, the ride consists of two conveyor belts connected to the top of the mountain. These belts are enclosed by safety glass on both sides with a roof overhead.

Visitors sit on the conveyor belt, allowing them to reach the top of the mountain without the need for climbing.

Detian Waterfall Scenic Area closed until further notice

Currently, the “magic carpet” ride has ceased its operations. Similarly, the Detian Waterfall Scenic Area is temporarily closed until further notice.

The incident has sparked discussions among Chinese netizens, many of whom criticised the official report for not explaining how the accident occurred and only mentioning a malfunction.

Many tourists also reported being prevented from entering the site without any explanation, though they observed many ambulances arriving at the scene.

The Detian Waterfall Scenic Area is located in Chongzuo City, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, but the waterfall itself spans China and Vietnam. It is the largest transnational waterfall in Asia and the second largest in the world.

Featured image adapted from Liberty Times Net