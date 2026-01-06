Former M’sian PM Mahathir rushed to hospital after suffering fall at home

Former Malaysian PM Mahathir sent to hospital for monitoring after fall

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday (6 Jan) after suffering a fall at his home.

The incident occurred at approximately 9.30am when the 100-year-old leader lost his balance while moving from his balcony to the living room.

Fell while at home

Dr Mahathir’s press secretary, Sufi Yusoff, confirmed the fall in a statement made to Astro Awani.

He explained that the former PM had been moving around his residence when he fell.

An ambulance promptly transported Dr Mahathir to the National Heart Institute (IJN) for treatment.

Despite the fall, Dr Mahathir remained conscious during the transport and was immediately admitted to IJN for monitoring.

“He was admitted to IJN following a fall and is currently undergoing overall monitoring,” Mr Yusoff said.

He added that a more detailed statement regarding the former PM’s condition would be issued soon.

Not the first hospital visit in recent times

Around six months ago in July 2025, Dr Mahathir was also hospitalised.

The 100-year-old was sent to the hospital after becoming fatigued during his birthday celebration where he rode a tandem bike.

Unfortunately, he had to leave the celebration early without even cutting his cake. He was discharged the same day, but was advised to rest.