Makanan Singapura In MacPherson Gives Out Free Coffee During CNY

It may be a common struggle for some of us to get our morning coffee fix at hawker centres and coffee shops during CNY.

One man who visited a hawker centre in MacPherson managed to cop a cup of coffee for free, even when the drink stalls were closed.

On the 3rd day of Chinese New Year, Facebook user Collin Ng shared his experience of receiving a cup of coffee from a food stall at Block 89 Circuit Road Market & Food Centre.

Moved by the kind gesture, he returned to the stall after 2 days to ask permission for sharing photos of their hawker stall.

Makanan Singapura stall has ‘free coffee’ sign

According to the Facebook post on 3 Feb, Mr Ng said he received free coffee from a stall called Makanan Singapura at Block 89 Circuit Road Market & Food Centre.

He was getting breakfast at the time and initially declined the stall lady’s coffee offer.

But after walking around and realising that most drinks stalls were not operating during CNY, he decided to return to Makanan Singapura.

At first, he handed over a $2 note, ready to pay. But he was rejected.

Deeply appreciates kind gesture

Mr Ng mentioned how he was “taken by surprise” at that point. He highlighted that the stall could have seized the opportunity to gain leverage by profiting while the other stall competitors were off-duty.

But the fact that they gave out complimentary drinks during this period touched him deeply.

According to Mr Ng’s follow-up post, he learned from other stall attendees that it was the norm for them to offer free kopi every year during CNY.

It is “an annual ritual of sorts” to distribute free coffee to whoever wants it during the festive period.

Profoundly touched, Mr Ng decided to share his encounter on social media to show his support. He also paid the stall a second visit to seek their permission for doing so.

Pay a visit & show your appreciation

Small hawker stalls like this are hard to come by.

And when they do, it’s always nice to express your gratitude towards their kind gestures.

So the next time you ever get to receive a warm cup of coffee, thank them and show your earnest support.

