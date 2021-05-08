Neon Light Installation At Malay Heritage Centre Plays Hari Raya Bazaar Sounds

Entering our second pandemic Hari Raya, not experiencing regular events like bazaars has become an unfortunate norm. But the Malay Heritage Centre (MHC) is giving us a chance to relive those fond memories via an elaborate light installation, right on its lawn.

Image courtesy of the Malay Heritage Centre

If you’re looking for a spectacular background for your Hari Raya #OOTDs, this might just be the best option.

Light installation at the Malay Heritage Centre till 13 Jun

As part of their annual Hari Raya festivities, MHC is hosting a series of events in their #KasiOnRayaFest: A Ramadan & Raya Fest online and onsite.

The centerpiece this time is a marvellous light installation named the Lap Lip after the common Malay term for festive fairy lights.

Image courtesy of the Malay Heritage Centre

Standing right in front of MHC’s main building, the huge fixture is hard to miss. It’s especially bright at night, as neon lights illuminate the structure in various hues.

But the Lap Lip isn’t just a visual experience, as it also promises to be an immersive and engaging one.

Step into the centre of the installation, and you’ll hear familiar soundscapes from the vibrant bazaars of past Ramadans.

Image courtesy of the Malay Heritage Centre

In that moment, you can briefly forget about the quieter surroundings outside and relive your fondest Ramadan and Hari Raya bazaar memories.

Cultural & food event line-ups for Hari Raya

Besides the beautiful lights, MHC also has a host of exciting events lined up for Hari Raya, from now till 13 Jun.

Those who intend to drop by to bask in the festive atmosphere can check out their Open House on 5 and 6 Jun.



Image courtesy of the Malay Heritage Centre

Here’s how to get there:



Malay Heritage Centre

Address: 85 Sultan Gate, Singapore 198501

Opening hours: 10am – 6pm daily, extended to 10pm till 13 Jun

Nearest MRT: Bugis & Nicoll Highway Stations

Since most of the physical events will also be streamed online, you won’t have to miss out if you’re busy making pineapple tarts at home.

For a full list of all their programmes, you may visit MHC’s website here, and look out for updates.

Experience Hari Raya festivities at the Malay Heritage Centre

From 4 May – 13 Jun, the MHC will extend its opening hours, with the compound staying open till 10pm daily. That means more neon light photo ops to up your Instagram game.

The galleries will be open till 9pm during that period, so jio your museum-loving buddies for a nighttime rendezvous.

Celebrating Hari Raya doesn’t have to be limited to house visits only — drop by MHC for a refreshing experience, and relive the nostalgia of Ramadans and Hari Rayas past.

Featured image courtesy of the Malay Heritage Centre.