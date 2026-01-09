M’sia Airlines flight declares emergency over France after engine indication anomaly, makes safe return

Crew on Malaysia Airlines flight declares emergency mid-air over France

The flight crew of a Malaysia Airlines aircraft declared an emergency shortly after take-off from Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG) in Paris on Wednesday (7 Jan), leading the aircraft to return to the airport as a precaution.

The Airbus A350, operating flight MH21 to Kuala Lumpur, took off from CDG at 11.55am local time, departing about 45 minutes later than scheduled due to snowy conditions that had affected airport operations.

The aircraft, registered 9M-MAB, lifted off from runway 27L but did not proceed with its full climb, levelling off at an altitude of around 4,572 metres.

While flying over central French airspace, the crew declared an emergency after detecting an abnormal engine indication.

Flight-tracking information also pointed to a technical issue involving the aircraft’s guidance system.

Aircraft returns safely to Paris

Malaysia Aviation Group said the flight crew followed established aviation safety procedures, including activating the emergency transponder code and requesting priority handling from air traffic control to facilitate a return to CDG.

Flight-tracking data showed the aircraft returning to Paris and landing safely at about 3.36pm local time.

Passengers rebooked on replacement flight

Following the return, Malaysia Airlines assisted affected passengers with onward travel arrangements, with accommodation provided for those unable to continue their journeys immediately.

A replacement service, MH21D, was scheduled to depart CDG at 5pm local time on Thursday (8 Jan).

“Malaysia Airlines deeply regrets the inconvenience and disruptions to our passengers’ travel plans. Safety remains the number one priority to the airline,” the airline said in a statement to The Star.

Also read: Singapore Airlines flight makes emergency landing after passenger falls ill due to food allergy



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Wikimedia Commons, for illustration purposes only.