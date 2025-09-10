M’sia to ban vape sales in phases to curb misuse

Malaysia to impose full ban on vale sale

The federal government in Malaysia plans to completely ban the sale of e-cigarettes (vapes) and other vaping products.

Malaysian health minister Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad stated that the ban will be implemented in stages, starting with the prohibition of open-system devices before expanding to all types of vape products.

Dr Dzulkefly, however, stopped short of providing a timeline for the impending ban.

Proposals to be presented to the Cabinet for approval

As an initial step, the Malaysian health ministry (KKM) has held detailed discussions with key ministries and departments.

“The findings and recommendations for the ban will then be presented to the Cabinet for policy approval, which will serve as the basis of the nationwide vape ban,” he said.

6 states have stopped issuing vape licenses through local authorities

Dr Dzulkefly also expressed support for the six state governments that have stopped issuing or renewing vape licenses through local authorities:

Johor

Kedah

Kelanan

Terengganu

Pahang

Perlis

“This is a proactive measure that aligns with the national public health agenda,” he added.

Singapore steps up enforcement efforts against vape

The announcement comes as Singapore authorities stepped up enforcement efforts against vapes and especially those laced with harmful substances such as etomidate.

Since 1 Sept, etomidate has been classified as a Class C drug under the Misuse of Drugs Act. The substance was previously classified as a poison under the Poisons Act.

The reclassification spells tougher punishment for etomidate abusers and traffickers.

Abusers of the psychoactive substance now face a fine of up to S$20,000 and/or ten years’ jail.

Those found trafficking etomidate will face up to 10 years’ jail and five strokes of the cane.

