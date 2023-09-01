M’sian Woman Gang-Raped By 5 Men Including Brother-In-Law, Police Appeal For Information

M’sian Woman Gang-Raped By Brother-In-Law And Four Others On 30 Aug

Five men brutally subjected a woman to a gang-rape on 30 Aug at around 3.30am.

The men broke into her house and tied up her hands. They had even filmed the entire assault on their phones.

The mastermind of the sexual assault, and one of the rapists, was identified as the victim’s brother-in-law.

Police released the brother-in-law’s photos and information, appealing to the public for information on the whereabouts of the suspects.

Malaysian woman victim of gang-rape in her own home

On 30 Aug, the men broke into the victim’s house at Wangsa Maju, Kuala Lumpur (KL).

According to 8world News, the rape took place at 3.30am when the victim was sleeping.

The men had then tied her up and taped her mouth shut.

After which, they proceeded to gang-rape her, filming the entire assault on their mobile phones.

Once the men left, the victim contacted the police at 4.25am.

Police searching for five suspects

The police have since begun a search for the lead suspect, who turned out to be the victim’s brother-in-law.

They then released a photo of the 29-year-old Muhammad Nuraffiq Bin Jaafar.

Police believe the four other men in the gang-rape to be his friends.

An appeal was put out, requesting any members of the public with information on his whereabouts to come forward.

The public can send any relevant information to the investigating officer, Inspector Siti Fadzilah Ahmad Fisal, at 017-6240252.

They may also contact the KL police hotline at 03-21159999 or visit any police station.

Meanwhile, the victim is presently receiving treatment in a hospital.

Featured image adapted from China Press and The Star.