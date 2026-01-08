YouTuber & influencer appointed as team leader of M’sia’s Serdang Volunteer Fire Brigade

Influencer Han Xiao Ai appointed as team leader of Serdang Volunteer Fire Brigade & recognised for disaster relief work

Malaysian influencer and YouTuber Han Xiao Ai has been officially appointed team leader of the Serdang Volunteer Fire Brigade, following recognition for her hands-on involvement in multiple disaster relief missions.

She announced the appointment in a Facebook post on Monday (5 Jan), confirming that the leadership role took effect the same day.

“This is not my first rescue, and it will not be my last,” she wrote.

She also joked in her post, “Don’t call me ‘Puan’ — just my name will do”, referring to the Malay term for “Ma’am”.

Certificate of commendation awarded by JBPM

A day earlier (4 Jan), Han was presented with a certificate of commendation by the Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia (JBPM) in recognition of her involvement in disaster rescue operations, World of Buzz reported.

The award was handed to her by Dato’ Sri Ts. Nor Hisham during a ceremony marking the commissioning of new equipment and vessels for the Taman Seri Serdang Volunteer Fire Brigade.

JBPM cited her outstanding performance during flood rescue operations, including a recent mission in Hat Yai, Thailand, where volunteer firefighters assisted residents stranded by severe flooding.

Praised as an example to volunteer brigades nationwide

During his address, Nor Hisham commended the Serdang brigade’s performance during the Hat Yai flood relief mission, describing it as an example for volunteer fire brigades across Malaysia.

Han also received her formal appointment letter during the event and was photographed alongside the brigade’s newly commissioned fire engine and rescue equipment.

Involved in multiple flood rescue missions

According to World of Buzz, Han has previously taken part in flood rescue efforts in Shah Alam in 2021 and Johor in 2023.

More recently, she joined the Serdang Volunteer Fire Brigade in missions to Kelantan and Hat Yai, where teams collectively rescued more than 300 people.

According to brigade leaders, 11 rescuers were deployed to Hat Yai, rescuing over 200 victims, while another six rescuers were sent to Kelantan, saving more than 90 people.

The teams returned to Malaysia only after completing all rescue operations and once flood conditions had eased.

Han stressed that she did not take part in the missions for publicity.

She said she stepped forward because she could not bear to see so many people stranded, China Press reported.

Also read: District Councillor joins Miss Hong Kong pageant, withdraws 1 day later following public backlash