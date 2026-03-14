Man stabbed to death following conflict in rental room in M’sia, police hunt for 2 Thai suspects

Man found dead in rental room in Malaysia, search for Thai suspects underway

A 50-year-old man was found dead on the third floor of a shophouse in Petaling Jaya on Friday (13 March) afternoon.

His body was found covered in blood, and preliminary investigations suggested the victim was stabbed to death.

Malaysian police are searching for two Thai suspects.

Victim suffered stab wound to the chest

Police received a call about the incident at around 2.59pm.

Officers arrived at the scene and found the victim lying on the floor, next to a mattress inside one of the rooms.

The victim suffered a stab wound to the chest.

Additionally, the room was in total disarray, suggesting that a violent struggle had taken place.

Murder occurred in three-storey shophouse

Investigations revealed the property is a three-storey shophouse, with the third floor partitioned into eight rental rooms.

Police records showed that the victim had a criminal history, including drug-related offences, restricted residency status offences, among others.

“A post-mortem will be conducted today to determine the cause of death,” Petaling Jaya police chief assistant commissioner Shamsudin Mamat said in a statement on 14 March.

Body found by landlord who received distress call from Thai tenant

The room where the body was discovered had been rented for RM250 (S$65) per month by a Thai transgender individual known as “Yuri” (name transliterated from Mandarin).

Yuri called the landlord at about 2.09pm, claiming they had been abducted. They added that the alleged abductor was still inside the rental room.

The landlord and a friend then went to check the room and discovered the victim’s body.

According to the landlord, the man allegedly confessed over the phone that he had argued with the victim and stabbed him before fleeing with Yuri.

Authorities are hunting for two Thai individuals

Police are currently searching for two Thai men, including the transgender individual.

The other suspect is a 27-year-old Thai man, according to local reports.

The victim’s body has been sent to the University of Malaya Medical Centre (UMMC) for an autopsy.

Further investigations are ongoing.

Also read: 3 suspects detained after 41-year-old single mother in M’sia found dead with neck wounds



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Featured image adapted from Sin Chew Daily and East Idaho News, for illustration purposes only.