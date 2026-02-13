3 suspects detained after 41-year-old single mother in M’sia found dead with neck wounds

Single mother in Penang found dead with slash wounds

A 41-year-old woman was found dead at her residence on the first floor of the Sri Murni Flats, Butterworth, Penang, on 4 Feb.

The victim was found lying on a bed in one of the rooms of the house with a slash wounds to her neck.

Police detained three suspects hours after the incident, and the motive was said to be jealousy.

Neighbours alerted the police

Neighbours called the police at 1.40pm on 4 Feb when the victim failed to respond despite her house door being ajar. The gate to the unit was also locked.

The victim, who resided in the house with her 15-year-old son, earned a living by transporting several students living at the flats to school.

Hours after the discovery, police arrested three male suspects in Bukit Mertajam and Kubang Semang, reports Bernama.

A urine test from one of the suspects revealed that he had ketamine in his system.

The three men, aged between 38 and 45, have been detained until 13 Feb and 15 Feb.

Two of the men are Malaysian citizens, while one is a foreign national.

Victim believed to have been assaulted from behind

Penang Hospital forensic pathologist Datuk Dr Zahari Noor explained that there was no signs of struggle on the body.

As such, it is suspected that the victim did not expect the assault.

Authorities also believe that the attacker may have been someone she knew.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

Featured image adapted from the NST and The Sun Malaysia.